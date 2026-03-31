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HomeCitiesPhones Stolen During RCB Vs SRH Match In Bengaluru; Police Probe Underway

Phones Stolen During RCB Vs SRH Match In Bengaluru; Police Probe Underway

Police clarified that their involvement has not yet been established, and it remains uncertain whether the incidents are linked to any organised racket.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Several spectators at the IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru last Saturday reported losing their mobile phones, with at least 25 such complaints emerging after the match.

Police, however, said it is still unclear whether all the phones went missing inside the stadium. Officials noted that some attendees may have misplaced their devices outside the venue and only realised it later while entering or leaving.

Investigators have identified at least seven suspects, all of whom are minors, and are currently questioning them. Police clarified that their involvement has not yet been established, and it remains uncertain whether the incidents are linked to any organised racket.

Fans Allege Multiple Thefts

One of the victims, digital creator Ritu Tiwary, shared her experience on social media, claiming her husband’s phone was stolen during the match. She alleged that several phones went missing, particularly from the P3 stand, and urged fans to remain cautious.

She also said that after approaching stadium authorities without much help, they filed a complaint at a police station where multiple similar cases had already been reported. According to her, some minors were detained, raising suspicions of a coordinated operation. She also pointed out that similar incidents had been reported at other IPL venues in the past.

Investigation Ongoing

Joint Commissioner of Police (West) C Vamsi Krishna said it would be premature to conclude where the phones were lost. He added that complaints are being registered and all angles are being examined.

Another officer said the detained minors have been sent to a reformation centre and are being treated as suspects for now. Authorities also noted that large gatherings often see such complaints, and victims typically report the location where they noticed the loss, not necessarily where it occurred.

Police said the figures circulating on social media are yet to be verified and assured that strict action will be taken if theft is confirmed.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News IPL Match 2026 RCB SRH IPL Match
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