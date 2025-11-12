Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeElection 2025Tejashwi vs Tej Pratap: Bihar Polls Turn Into Family Showdown As Mahua, Raghopur Emerge Key Battlefields

Tejashwi vs Tej Pratap: Bihar Polls Turn Into Family Showdown As Mahua, Raghopur Emerge Key Battlefields

Tejashwi Yadav, backed by his family and alliance, contests Raghopur, while his estranged brother Tej Pratap, expelled from RJD, fights from Mahua with his new party, splitting the Yadav vote.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bihar heads to the polls, the Yadav brothers, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, find themselves on opposite ends of the political spectrum, turning the 2025 Assembly election into a dramatic family face-off. While Tej Pratap Yadav has been sidelined by the Lalu family and expelled from the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav enjoys full backing from both his parents and the broader Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Both are leading aggressive campaigns, but in Mahua and Raghopur, the family’s divide has created intense, high-stakes contests that are capturing the state’s attention.

Mahua: A Three-Cornered Contest

In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from his own newly formed party, Jan Shakti Janata Dal, after being expelled from the RJD in May 2025 over a controversial Facebook post. The RJD has fielded sitting MLA Mukesh Roshan, while the NDA’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has nominated Sanjay Kumar Singh. The Jan Suraaj Party’s Indrajit Pradhan is also in the fray, making it a three-way fight.

Tej Pratap first won the Mahua seat in 2015, but in 2020, he shifted to Hasanpur in Samastipur, where he emerged victorious. Now returning to his old constituency after five years, Tej Pratap is banking on issues such as setting up a medical college while trying to revive his political relevance. He even filed his nomination, holding a photo of his grandmother.

Tejashwi Seeks Third Term in Raghopur

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, is contesting from Raghopur for the third time, hoping to strengthen his image as a young, modern leader. He filed his nomination on October 15 in the presence of his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and sister Misa Bharti. The Raghopur contest is expected to be a close fight between the RJD and the BJP, as both parties vie for dominance in Vaishali district.

Mahua: Caste and Voter Dynamics

Mahua, also in Vaishali district, has a mixed voter base dominated by Yadavs, Muslims, Rajputs, Paswans, and Kushwahas. The seat has traditionally favoured the RJD, but the entry of Tej Pratap has split the Yadav vote, complicating the arithmetic. In the 2020 elections, Mahua had 2.86 lakh voters across 406 polling booths, with a 60.06% turnout.

Raghopur, on the other hand, had 3.44 lakh registered voters and a 58.06% turnout in the previous election, comprising SC, ST, Muslim, urban, and rural voters.

Family Rift Deepens Political Divide

After his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched his own party and fielded 45 candidates across Bihar, 28 in the first phase and 17 in the second. The move marked his complete break from the RJD and deepened the family feud that now defines the political landscape.

As Tejashwi leads the Mahagathbandhan’s campaign as its chief ministerial face, Tej Pratap’s solo fight in Mahua, against his former party, has transformed Bihar’s election narrative into a rare clash of bloodlines, egos, and political legacies.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
India
Delhi Blast Was A 'Terrorist Attack', Says Union Cabinet; Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance
Delhi Blast Was A 'Terrorist Attack', Says Union Cabinet; Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance
Cities
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
Cities
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget