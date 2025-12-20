Preparations have been completed in Patna to mark the 359th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. The grand celebrations will take place at Takht Harmandir Sahib, Patna Sahib, from December 25 to late night on December 27, officials said. Anticipating large crowds of devotees, the Patna Traffic Police have implemented a special traffic plan for the three days.

On December 25, a major Prabhat Pheri (early morning procession) will be held, followed by a Nagar Kirtan from Gaya Ghat to the Gurudwara on December 26, and the main Prakash Utsav celebrations on December 27. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state Governor, and other ministers may also attend the events. Tight security and traffic arrangements have been put in place to manage the expected crowd.

According to traffic authorities, entry of heavy vehicles on Ashok Rajpath, from Gaya Ghat to Didarganj (approximately 4 km), will be completely prohibited from midnight on December 24 to midnight on December 28. Limited relief will be allowed between 2 am and 4 am; after that, commercial vehicles will be diverted via bypass routes.

Operations of autos, e-rickshaws, trolleys, and small goods vehicles will also be suspended from Gaya Ghat to Purv Darwaza (Marufganj junction) between 4 am on December 25 and 6 am on December 27. During this period, autos and e-rickshaws will follow alternative routes via Danka Imli, Nawab Road, Sudarshan Path, Tulsi Mandi, and Agamkuan ROB to reach Patna Sahib station, with further travel to Marufganj junction and Malsalami permitted.

From late night December 25 to 6 am on December 28, traffic will be completely banned from Paschim Darwaza to Marufganj on Ashok Rajpath. Commuters will need to use alternative routes through Morcha Road, Patna Sahib station, and Gulzarbagh to reach Gaya Ghat.

On December 26, vehicle entry, including motorcycles, will be restricted from Gaya Ghat to Didarganj due to the Nagar Kirtan. Dedicated parking has been arranged for devotees arriving from outside the city at Didarganj Bazaar Samiti, Mangal Talab near Chowk, and Kangan Ghat via JP Setu. Emergency access to PMCH and NMCH from JP Setu will remain open.

Police deployment will be in two shifts at key points, including Chowk Mor, Gaya Ghat Chauraha, Bypass Thana Mor, Paschim Darwaza, Gurudwara main gate, Khajekalan Ghat Mor, Mangal Talab, Bazaar Samiti, and Kangan Ghat parking areas. At Chowk-Shikarpur ROB, Purv Darwaza Mor, and Didarganj check post, police will be deployed in three shifts with officers-in-charge.

The traffic administration has urged citizens to follow the designated routes and avoid restricted areas to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and the general public.