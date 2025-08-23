Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities8 Dead, 4 Injured After Mini-Van, Truck Collide Near Patna

8 Dead, 4 Injured After Mini-Van, Truck Collide Near Patna

Eight people, including seven women, were killed and four injured after a mini-van and truck collided near Patna’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Aug 23 (PTI) Eight people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border, they said.

Among the deceased were seven women, they added.

The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh.

"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," he said. PTI PKD SOM

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Bihar Road Accident Shahjahanpur Accident Patna Accident Patna Road Accident Patna Truck Collision Patna Mini-van Crash
