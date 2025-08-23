8 Dead, 4 Injured After Mini-Van, Truck Collide Near Patna

Patna, Aug 23 (PTI) Eight people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border, they said.

Among the deceased were seven women, they added.

The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh.

"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," he said. PTI PKD SOM

