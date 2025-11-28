Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Elderly Man Shot Outside Home In Patna, Gunmen Beaten To Death By Crowd

Elderly Man Shot Outside Home In Patna, Gunmen Beaten To Death By Crowd

Locals lynched the two unidentified assailants as they tried to escape. Police are investigating the double killing, securing CCTV footage and suspecting a land dispute as the motive.

By : Paramanand Singh | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An elderly man was shot dead in broad daylight in Patna on Monday, 24 November 2025. The two attackers who carried out the murder were chased and lynched by locals at the scene. The incident took place in Domachak village under Gopalpur police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Asharfi Rai. The identities of the two assailants were yet to be confirmed at the time of reporting.

Police Confirm Incident, Investigation Underway

According to officials, the shooters arrived on a motorcycle and fired at Rai as he sat outside his home. When they attempted to flee, villagers caught hold of them and beat them to death.

Patna East SP Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that the attack took place around 4:30–5 pm. Rai was rushed to PMCH but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A police team reached the spot soon after, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team was called in. CCTV footage from the area has also been secured for investigation.

Land Dispute Suspected, Police Awaiting Clarity

The motive behind the murder remains unknown. SP Kumar said it would be premature to comment on the reason, as the investigation is still in progress. Empty bullet shells were recovered from the scene.

Sources, however, indicate that the incident may be linked to a land dispute. Police are now verifying all angles. The double killing has created panic in the area, while the victim’s family is devastated and in shock.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Patna News
Read more
