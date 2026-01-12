Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Another Hindu Man, Prolay Chaki, Dies In Police Custody In Bangladesh

Another Hindu Man, Prolay Chaki, Dies In Police Custody In Bangladesh

According to relatives, Chaki’s condition worsened suddenly on Sunday evening while he was in detention. They claim officials failed to act promptly.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladeshi musician and Awami League leader Proloy Chaki, a Hindu, has died in police custody in Rajshahi district, sparking allegations of torture and denial of medical care by his family. Chaki, a popular singer in the 1990s and Cultural Secretary of the Pabna District Awami League, was arrested in a case that relatives claim was fabricated. The family said he had long battled multiple serious illnesses, including heart-related ailments, and accused the administration of negligence after his health deteriorated in custody. His death has triggered political backlash and calls for accountability.

Family Alleges Torture, Denial Of Care

According to relatives, Chaki’s condition worsened suddenly on Sunday evening while he was in detention. They claim officials failed to act promptly despite knowing about his pre-existing medical issues and did not ensure timely hospitalisation.

The family alleged that Chaki required regular treatment and monitoring even before he was taken into custody. They also accused the authorities of refusing adequate medical support when his health began to deteriorate, leading to his condition turning critical.

Relatives further claimed he was arrested in a “false case” and alleged he was subjected to torture while in custody, accusations that have intensified outrage among Awami League workers and sections of the public.

Political Outrage, Demands For Probe

Chaki’s death has deepened political tensions in Bangladesh, with the Awami League linking the incident to alleged administrative high-handedness. Party-linked voices have suggested the case reflects wider pressure on political opponents under the Yunus government, though officials are yet to respond to these allegations.

Chaki was viewed as a prominent cultural and political figure in his region, known for combining music with grassroots mobilisation for the Awami League. Supporters say he enjoyed a strong public following, particularly among people familiar with his songs from the 1990s.

The administration has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the family’s accusations. However, the death of a well-known party leader and musician in custody is likely to fuel demands for an independent inquiry and accountability over custodial conditions and medical access.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Hindus In Bangladesh Hindus Killed In Bangladesh
