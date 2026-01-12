Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has rolled out a new “Defense Doctrine” aimed at positioning Islamabad as a key security provider for Muslim-majority nations, significantly expanding military exports, strategic partnerships and what Indian intelligence officials describe as “defense diplomacy.” Under the doctrine, Pakistan is strengthening aggressive defence cooperation with Muslim countries through large-scale arms sales, fighter jet exports, missile systems and military training agreements. Indian defence and intelligence sources say the strategy seeks to elevate Pakistan as a self-styled “protector” of the Muslim world amid growing global instability.

Nuclear Umbrella, Strategic Assurances

Sources indicate that several Muslim countries, facing regional threats and instability, are seeking strategic assurance under Pakistan’s nuclear capability. Pakistan remains the world’s only Muslim-majority country with nuclear weapons. While no nuclear sharing or transfer agreement exists, Islamabad is offering strategic guarantees to allies concerned about security threats, including from Israel and other regional actors.

Saudi Pact And Regional Power Shift

Indian security officials warn that a deepening Saudi–Pakistan military partnership could alter the balance of power in the Middle East. Asim Munir is said to be fast-tracking this doctrine, with Pakistan aiming to institutionalise long-term defence dependence among partner nations. Saudi Arabia has already signed a strategic military agreement with Pakistan. A proposed deal for JF-17 Thunder fighter jets alone could be valued at $3.7 billion. Under existing arrangements, Saudi Arabia can reportedly call upon Pakistani military support during conflicts.

$8 Billion Defence Exports, Bigger Target Ahead

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said around eight Muslim countries have explored defence partnerships with Pakistan. Islamabad has secured defence export orders worth $8 billion in fiscal year 2025–26 and is targeting up to $20 billion in arms sales over the next three to five years.

Countries, Deals And Scale

Azerbaijan: $4.6 billion deal for 40 JF-17 fighter jets; deliveries underway

Libya: $1.25–1.4 billion arms deal routed via UAE banking channels

Sudan: $1.1 billion defence agreement

Bangladesh: ~$1 billion deal, potentially including JF-17s and weapons systems

Turkey: Exploring entry into the Saudi–Pakistan defence framework

Jordan, Egypt: Expressed interest in Pakistani military hardware

Through these agreements, Pakistan is attempting to build a NATO-like military bloc among Muslim countries, according to Indian intelligence assessments.

Why JF-17 Is Central

The JF-17 Thunder, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, is emerging as the flagship product of Pakistan’s defence exports. The lightweight, multi-role fighter is relatively low-cost and quickly deployable. Missiles, drones, helicopters and air defence systems are also bundled into several of the deals. ISRO-style caution aside, Indian agencies view the doctrine as a long-term geopolitical recalibration rather than a purely commercial push.