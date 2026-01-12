Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Positioning Itself As ‘Leader’ Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm

Pakistan Positioning Itself As ‘Leader’ Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm

Pakistan unveils a new defence doctrine, using arms exports and strategic pacts to project itself as protector of Muslim nations.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has rolled out a new “Defense Doctrine” aimed at positioning Islamabad as a key security provider for Muslim-majority nations, significantly expanding military exports, strategic partnerships and what Indian intelligence officials describe as “defense diplomacy.” Under the doctrine, Pakistan is strengthening aggressive defence cooperation with Muslim countries through large-scale arms sales, fighter jet exports, missile systems and military training agreements. Indian defence and intelligence sources say the strategy seeks to elevate Pakistan as a self-styled “protector” of the Muslim world amid growing global instability.

Nuclear Umbrella, Strategic Assurances

Sources indicate that several Muslim countries, facing regional threats and instability, are seeking strategic assurance under Pakistan’s nuclear capability. Pakistan remains the world’s only Muslim-majority country with nuclear weapons. While no nuclear sharing or transfer agreement exists, Islamabad is offering strategic guarantees to allies concerned about security threats, including from Israel and other regional actors.

Saudi Pact And Regional Power Shift

Indian security officials warn that a deepening Saudi–Pakistan military partnership could alter the balance of power in the Middle East. Asim Munir is said to be fast-tracking this doctrine, with Pakistan aiming to institutionalise long-term defence dependence among partner nations. Saudi Arabia has already signed a strategic military agreement with Pakistan. A proposed deal for JF-17 Thunder fighter jets alone could be valued at $3.7 billion. Under existing arrangements, Saudi Arabia can reportedly call upon Pakistani military support during conflicts.

$8 Billion Defence Exports, Bigger Target Ahead

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said around eight Muslim countries have explored defence partnerships with Pakistan. Islamabad has secured defence export orders worth $8 billion in fiscal year 2025–26 and is targeting up to $20 billion in arms sales over the next three to five years.

Countries, Deals And Scale

  • Azerbaijan: $4.6 billion deal for 40 JF-17 fighter jets; deliveries underway

  • Libya: $1.25–1.4 billion arms deal routed via UAE banking channels

  • Sudan: $1.1 billion defence agreement

  • Bangladesh: ~$1 billion deal, potentially including JF-17s and weapons systems

  • Turkey: Exploring entry into the Saudi–Pakistan defence framework

  • Jordan, Egypt: Expressed interest in Pakistani military hardware

Through these agreements, Pakistan is attempting to build a NATO-like military bloc among Muslim countries, according to Indian intelligence assessments.

Why JF-17 Is Central

The JF-17 Thunder, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, is emerging as the flagship product of Pakistan’s defence exports. The lightweight, multi-role fighter is relatively low-cost and quickly deployable. Missiles, drones, helicopters and air defence systems are also bundled into several of the deals. ISRO-style caution aside, Indian agencies view the doctrine as a long-term geopolitical recalibration rather than a purely commercial push.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan China INDIA Asim Munir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Trending
Raghav Chadha Becomes Blinkit Delivery Partner For A Day, Drops Mysterious ‘Stay Tuned’ Teaser — WATCH VIDEO
Raghav Chadha Becomes Blinkit Delivery Partner For A Day, Drops Mysterious ‘Stay Tuned’ Teaser — WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget