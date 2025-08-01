Passengers Sit On Protest At Delhi Airport Boarding Gate Over Repeated SpiceJet Flight Delay

Tempers flared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday as frustrated SpiceJet passengers erupted in protest over a severely delayed flight to Ahmedabad. What began as a routine domestic journey quickly turned into a day-long ordeal marked by confusion, mounting anger, and emotional outbursts.

Flight SG 9213, originally scheduled to depart at 1:10 PM, faced a series of delays that stretched late into the night. For passengers waiting at the boarding gate, hope turned to exasperation as the departure time was pushed repeatedly—from 3:40 PM to 6:40 PM, then to 7:30 PM, followed by 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM. Each revision added to the mounting tension.

Unable to contain their frustration, many travelers sat down on the floor of the boarding area, raising slogans and voicing their dissatisfaction. Video clips and firsthand accounts from the scene revealed passengers pleading for clarity, food, and basic information.

Student's Future At Risk

Among them was Vaibhavi Chauhan, a student en route to Ahmedabad for her final semester examination. Speaking to reporters, she described the chaos as both mentally and physically draining. “The staff was rude. They couldn’t confirm which flight we were even supposed to board,” Chauhan said, visibly distressed. “After hours of protest, they finally gave us some refreshments, but by then, many had lost patience.”

For Chauhan, the delay wasn't just an inconvenience—it risked derailing her academic future. “I have a presentation tomorrow morning in Gandhinagar. I need to be there by sunrise. The alternative flight they offered departs at 12:30 PM tomorrow, which is of no use to me or several others,” she added.

SpiceJet Blames Operational Issues

SpiceJet later issued a statement blaming the delay on operational challenges and emphasizing that passengers were kept informed about schedule changes. The airline also cited safety concerns as a contributing factor to the prolonged wait.

Despite those reassurances, tensions continued to rise. Passengers said the airline failed to provide timely updates or alternative solutions