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HomeCitiesPani Puri Seller Stabbed To Death In Panipat, Attackers Flee

Pani Puri Seller Stabbed To Death In Panipat, Attackers Flee

According to police and family members, the deceased has been identified as Ashwani, a native of Uttar Pradesh who earned a living by running a golgappa cart in Panipat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 01:45 PM (IST)

An 18-year-old youth was brutally murdered by unidentified attackers in Panipat on Saturday night. The incident took place around 8:15 pm near Kutani Road, close to a drain bridge and Rani Mahal area. The attackers fled the scene after the assault, while the injured victim died on the way to hospital.

According to police and family members, the deceased has been identified as Ashwani, a native of Uttar Pradesh who earned a living by running a golgappa cart in Panipat.

On Saturday evening, he was walking along Kutani Road when 4–5 unidentified men surrounded him and launched a sudden knife attack without any apparent provocation.

Victim Suffers Multiple Stab Injuries

Ashwani sustained more than five deep stab wounds on his stomach, chest, and other parts of the body. After the attack, the assailants escaped, leaving him critically injured on the road.

His family rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Panipat, from where doctors referred him to PGI Rohtak due to his critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police Probe Underway

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. So far, no suspects have been identified, but CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined.

Authorities are probing the case from multiple angles, including personal enmity and possible robbery. The body has been kept at the Panipat Civil Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Crime Panipat News Panipat Pani Puri Seller Murder
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