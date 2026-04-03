A 45-year-old employee is accused of allegedly molesting a minor girl under the guise of providing scholarship information. The incident occurred on April 1st at the education department of the Zilla Parishad office.
Minor Alleges Molestation At Palghar Zilla Parishad Office, Employee Booked Under POCSO
A Palghar Zilla Parishad employee was booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl seeking scholarship information. The girl reported the incident to police, leading to charges under POCSO Act.
Palghar, Apr 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old employee from the Palghar Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly molesting a minor girl under the pretext of providing information about a scholarship programme, police said on Friday.
The 17-year-old girl had visited the education department of the Zilla Parishad office on April 1 along with her sister. During the interaction, an official allegedly touched her inappropriately while pretending to provide scholarship details.
The girl resisted the advances and reportedly slapped the accused before rushing to the Palghar police station to lodge a formal complaint, an official said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade promised an inquiry into the alleged incident. “The said employee is known to be a good worker, and it is difficult to believe such an incident took place. We are awaiting a report from the police,” Ranade told reporters.
The CEO said the administration would not shield the accused if found guilty.
“We have a Vishaka Committee (to handle sexual harassment at the workplace), which will look into the matter. We will also carry out an internal probe. If any wrongdoing is established, strict action will definitely be taken,” he said.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the allegation against the Palghar Zilla Parishad employee?
What actions have been taken following the complaint?
A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer has also promised an inquiry and stated that strict action will be taken if wrongdoing is established.
What was the victim's response to the alleged incident?
The 17-year-old girl resisted the alleged advances and reportedly slapped the accused. She then went to the Palghar police station to lodge a formal complaint.
What is the Zilla Parishad's stance on the incident?
The Chief Executive Officer stated they are awaiting a police report and will conduct an internal probe. He assured that the administration will not shield the accused if found guilty and will take strict action.