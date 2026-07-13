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English NewsCitiesPOCSO Accused In Telangana Case Involving Six Murders Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

POCSO Accused In Telangana Case Involving Six Murders Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Police found P Rajkumar, accused in a POCSO-linked case involving six murders in Rangareddy, dead near Kothur on Monday after a statewide manhunt. Pesticide was found and police suspect suicide.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He confessed to his father, absconded, triggering a police hunt.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing six persons in neighbouring Rangareddy district, was found dead on Monday with police suspecting that he committed suicide.

P Rajkumar, a farmer who was an accused in a POCSO case, had allegedly murdered six persons--including a minor girl and two members of the family that had filed the complaint against him besides his wife and two children on the night of July 10.

Some residents alerted the police on ‘Dial 100’ after noticing the body in an area under Kothur police station limits on Monday, a senior police official told PTI.

“His body has been found. One bottle of insecticide/pesticide was found beside the body. We are assuming he consumed it because froth was seen in his mouth,” the official said.

A police team went to the spot and informed his family members, who identified the body to be that of Rajkumar, the official further said.

The man was booked under the POCSO Act in May this year for stalking and harassing the minor girl, based on a complaint filed by the girl's family.

The accused had stabbed the six victims and slit their throats.

Immediately after the murders, the accused called his father and confessed to the crimes, telling him that he was going to take his own life and switched off his phone, police said.

The parents of the accused then reported the matter to the police. Rajkumar subsequently fled the scene and remained absconding. Telangana Police had formed 12 teams and launched a massive hunt to nab him. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was P Rajkumar wanted by the police?

Rajkumar was wanted for the alleged murders of six persons. He had fled the scene immediately after the crimes, after confessing to his father and switching off his phone.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
POCSO Case Telangana Crime Rangareddy Murders P Rajkumar Death Kothur Police Suicide Probe
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