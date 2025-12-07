Over 10 Boats Destroyed As Massive Fire Erupts At Kollam’s Ashtamudi Lake

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOver 10 Boats Destroyed As Massive Fire Erupts At Kollam’s Ashtamudi Lake

A pre-dawn fire at Ashtamudi Lake destroyed over ten fishing boats in Kollam. No casualties reported; gas cylinder explosions worsened the blaze as firefighters battled the flames.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kollam (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at a boat-anchoring point on Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala's Kollam, destroying more than ten fishing boats.
The blaze erupted around 2:30 am near the Kureepuzha church, close to the Ayyankovil temple. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, according to the officials. However, no casualties were reported.

Six units of the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, the officials further said.
According to officials, gas cylinders stored on the boats exploded soon after the fire started, intensifying the blaze. Many of the damaged boats reportedly belonged to fishermen from Kolachal and Poovar. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Kollam Fire Ashtamudi Lake Blaze Kerala Boat Fire Fishing Boats Destroyed
