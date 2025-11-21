On Cam: Noida PG Owner Slaps Woman Over Security Refund Dispute; FIR Filed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOn Cam: Noida PG Owner Slaps Woman Over Security Refund Dispute; FIR Filed

The incident took place at Raj Homes in Noida Sector 62. The video of the assault was recorded on camera and has gone viral on social media.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Noida paying guest (PG) operator is facing legal action after a video emerged of a woman resident being slapped and physically assaulted during a dispute over her security deposit.

The incident, which took place at Raj Homes in Sector 62, quickly went viral on social media. The video shows the PG operator hitting the young woman and pulling her hair after an argument escalated over the refund process.

The woman had gone to request a refund of her security deposit from the PG operator after vacating her room. However, an argument broke out, which escalated and turned violent.

According to the victim’s male companion, who filmed the confrontation from outside the all-women’s PG, he was denied entry as the assault unfolded. He recounted that not only was the woman attacked, but her mobile phone was confiscated by the PG operator’s staff. He even alleged that the woman was prevented from leaving the premises.

In the widely circulated footage, voices can be heard from inside as the man expresses helplessness outside the gate. He can be heard asking the woman to come outside the PG, but alleged that she was being stopped from stepping out as the assault continued.

Police File FIR After Video Goes Viral On Social Media

As the video spread online, outrage mounted, with many on social media demanding punishment for the operator. This prompted swift action by the Noida Police.

The victim’s formal complaint led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at Sector 58 police station. Authorities have since recorded the woman’s statement and confirmed that legal proceedings are underway against the accused operator.

“In reference to the cited case, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 58, and legal action has been taken by the Police Station Sector 58 against the accused party,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said in a statement.

The probe is ongoing.

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
