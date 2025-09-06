Old Building Collapses Near Delhi's Badarpur Border, No Injuries Reported: VIDEO

A four-storey building with a basement collapsed near the Badarpur Border Bypass in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, triggering an immediate emergency response.

According to Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call about the incident was received around 1:35 pm at Badarpur police station. The structure, located at Plot No. 2A, Pocket AB, Badarpur Extension near Indira Nursery, gave way due to its poor and dilapidated condition.

#WATCH | Delhi | An old building collapsed near the Badarpur Border Bypass due to its dilapidated condition. Relief and rescue operations are underway. PCR van, fire brigades, ambulances, and all other essentials were called to the spot. The power supply was cut by the BSES. All… pic.twitter.com/x2VZ8PVMS4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Within minutes, multiple rescue teams rushed to the scene. Fire brigades, PCR vans, ambulances, and other emergency units were deployed to ensure safety in the area. As a precaution, power supply was cut by BSES after a few nearby electricity poles were damaged in the collapse.

Jasola Fire Station Officer Sarvan Lal Meena confirmed that the building was vacant at the time of the incident. “The call was received around 1:30 pm. The building was empty, and though a couple of electricity poles came down, no lives or property were lost,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Badarpur building collapse, Jasola Fire Station Officer Sarvan Lal Meena says, "The building was empty. The call was received at around 1.30 pm... Two to three electricity poles collapsed, due to which the power supply was cut. There is no other loss of… https://t.co/k8U1i0YTpq pic.twitter.com/AMqvnBKgob — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Authorities noted that apart from minor damage to power lines, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Relief and rescue operations remain underway, and officials have assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent further risk.