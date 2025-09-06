Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Old Building Collapses Near Delhi's Badarpur Border, No Injuries Reported: VIDEO

Old Building Collapses Near Delhi's Badarpur Border, No Injuries Reported: VIDEO

A dilapidated four-storey building collapsed near Delhi’s Badarpur Border on Saturday. No casualties reported. Rescue teams, fire brigades, and ambulances rushed to the spot for safety measures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A four-storey building with a basement collapsed near the Badarpur Border Bypass in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, triggering an immediate emergency response.

According to Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call about the incident was received around 1:35 pm at Badarpur police station. The structure, located at Plot No. 2A, Pocket AB, Badarpur Extension near Indira Nursery, gave way due to its poor and dilapidated condition.

Within minutes, multiple rescue teams rushed to the scene. Fire brigades, PCR vans, ambulances, and other emergency units were deployed to ensure safety in the area. As a precaution, power supply was cut by BSES after a few nearby electricity poles were damaged in the collapse.

Jasola Fire Station Officer Sarvan Lal Meena confirmed that the building was vacant at the time of the incident. “The call was received around 1:30 pm. The building was empty, and though a couple of electricity poles came down, no lives or property were lost,” he said.

Authorities noted that apart from minor damage to power lines, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Relief and rescue operations remain underway, and officials have assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent further risk.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse Badarpur Border Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Old Building Collapse Fire Brigade Delhi Jasola Fire Station BSES Power Cut Badarpur Incident Rescue Operations Delhi


