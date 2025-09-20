Odisha To Build New State Secretariat In Bhubaneswar; Trisulia Bridge Project Also Approved

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOdisha To Build New State Secretariat In Bhubaneswar; Trisulia Bridge Project Also Approved

Odisha govt plans new state secretariat in Bhubaneswar; OBCC to prepare master plan. Trisulia bridge connecting Bhubaneswar-Cuttack approved, costing ₹297.59 crore, 36-month timeline.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:24 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) The Odisha government has initiated steps for the construction of a new state secretariat building in Bhubaneswar, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan told the assembly on Saturday.

He said the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been directed to prepare the master plan for the new Lok Seva building.

"Once the plan is approved, the budgetary requirement will be estimated and will be sent to the government for approval," he said, replying to a query from BJD MLA Subasini Jena.

The current Lok Seva Bhavan is 68 years old, and has inadequate parking provisions, he said.

The existing state secretariat building was inaugurated by then Union Home Minister Govind Ballav Panthon on November 12, 1959, in the presence of the then CM Harekrushna Mahatab.

It was renamed the Lok Seva Bhawan in 2019 by the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

The three-storey building houses the offices of the chief minister, deputy CMs, ministers and the chief secretary. Over 30 departments are also functioning from here.

Harichandan also said a second bridge will be constructed at Trisulia, connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

"The project is in the tendering phase by OBCC. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) had already been furnished, and administrative approval had been accorded," he said.

"The total project cost is Rs 297.59 crore. The construction work will begin after finalisation of the tender, and the targeted completion period is 36 months," he added.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhubaneswar Odisha Government New Secretariat Prithviraj Harichandan Lok Seva Bhawan OBCC Trisulia Bridge Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Connectivity State Infrastructure Public Works
