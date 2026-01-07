Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Not Just A Challan, Wrong-Side Driving In Delhi May Now Attract FIR

In a first for Delhi, the police have lodged at least two First Information Reports (FIRs) against motorists caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

Traffic violations in the national capital may no longer be limited to monetary penalties, as the Delhi Police has begun registering criminal cases against offenders in select instances.

In a first for Delhi, the police have lodged at least two First Information Reports (FIRs) against motorists caught driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a report by the Indian Express. One FIR was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on January 3, while another was filed at Kapashera police station earlier this week.

FIRs Against Motorists In Delhi

Police officials said both cases were booked under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with rash driving, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The FIRs were registered by traffic assistant sub-inspectors posted at the respective traffic circles.

In the Kapashera case, a driver was found driving his car on the wrong side near Kapashera Chowk. When stopped, he allegedly told the traffic police that he was in a hurry and wanted to avoid a traffic jam.

Officials said this marks the first instance in any Union Territory where traffic violations have led to the registration of criminal cases. While wrong-side driving usually attracts a fine of Rs 5,000, an FIR under Section 281 of the BNS carries a punishment of up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. The vehicle involved is also seized.

Though the offence is bailable, a senior police officer noted that the process is lengthy, requiring the accused to visit the police station and court to secure bail and have the vehicle released.

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
