Noida Woman Jumps From 13th Floor Flat With 11-Year-Old Son, Leaves Behind Note For Husband

A 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son died after allegedly jumping from the 13th-floor balcony of their flat at Ace City in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning.

Police said the boy was undergoing treatment for a neurodevelopmental disorder and was on regular medication. A note recovered from the flat suggested the woman was under severe emotional stress and held no one responsible for the deaths.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 10 am. The child’s father, a chartered accountant, was inside another room when he heard a scream. Rushing to the balcony, he saw his wife and son lying on the ground below. Emergency teams and police arrived soon after, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Note Found After Woman's Death In Noida

“Preliminary findings indicate the mother was deeply anxious about her son’s condition. The note she left behind stated they did not wish to trouble the father any longer, and no one should be blamed,” said Shavya Goyal, additional DCP, central Noida.

An officer from Bisrakh police station said the sequence began when the father asked his wife to administer medicines to the boy around 9 am. After doing so, she reportedly took him to the balcony, where the fatal plunge occurred minutes later.

In the note, addressed to her husband, the woman wrote: “We are leaving this world… Sorry. We do not want to trouble you anymore. Your life should not be ruined because of us. No one is responsible for our death.”

Neighbours told police the child had been receiving treatment for a long time, did not attend school, and was heavily dependent on medication. Police are examining the note with handwriting experts and recording statements of family members and society residents to rule out other possibilities.