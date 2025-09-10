Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Married Woman Forcefully Converted To Islam For Another Marriage

Noida Married Woman Forcefully Converted To Islam For Another Marriage

Noida police arrested three, including a woman, for allegedly forcing a married woman's religious conversion and illegal marriage.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Noida Police has arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the alleged forced religious conversion and wedding of a married woman. The arrests were made under the Phase-3 police station limits, while two other accused, including the cleric who performed the wedding, are still on the run.

The action came after the victim's family filed a habeas corpus petition (legal plea to secure the release of a person who is unlawfully detained) in the Allahabad High Court. Acting on court orders, police traced the woman to Chennai and presented her before the court on Monday.

The prime accused has been identified as Raja Miyan, alias Ehsan. His father Bismillah and mother Aneesha Begum are also accused in the case. Investigators allege that the trio forced the woman to convert and arranged for a fake marriage certificate.

The victim had been married in 2018 to a man from Kanpur Dehat. The couple had a son in 2019. Following marital disputes, she returned to her parental home in 2021 and began working at a garment factory in Noida's Sector 63, where she came in contact with Raja Miyan of Bahlolpur, Ghaziabad. The two reportedly grew close.

After Raksha Bandhan last month, the woman went missing. Her family accused Raja Miyan of luring her away. Upset with police inaction, they approached the Allahabad High Court on August 22. On September 5, police rescued her from Chennai.

Investigations revealed that on May 1, cleric Mohammad Ajimuddin allegedly performed the marriage rituals at Raja Miyan's home, despite the woman not being legally divorced from her husband.

DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed that Raja Miyan, his father, and mother have been sent to jail, while efforts are underway to nab the cleric and another absconding accused. Police have assured strict legal action against all involved.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Noida Crime News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Entertainment
Delhi HC Seeks Full Disclosure Of Sunjay Kapur's Aseets in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Delhi HC Issues Notice In Asset Case Filed By Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget