'Kill Them In Encounter': Noida Dowry Death Victim's Father Demands

The father of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who died after being set on fire allegedly by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand, has demanded strictest punishment for the accused.

The father called for an encounter of the accused who allegedly demanded Rs 36 lakh in dowry from Nikki. He also demanded that their house be demolished as a punishment.

Just hours after the father made the demand, Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg while attempting to flee from police custody.

“They are killers; they should be shot, their home razed,” said Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, in a tearful statement to NDTV. “My daughter worked hard, running a parlour to raise her son. They tortured her. The whole family was part of the conspiracy, and they killed her.”

Marriage, Abuse, and Murder

Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and lived with him at the Bhati family’s home in Kasna. Her sister, Kanchan, was also married into the same household — to Vipin’s brother, Rohit.

According to the FIR, lodged on Kanchan’s complaint, Nikki was attacked on Thursday evening by Vipin and his mother, Daya. When Kanchan tried to intervene, she too was beaten. Vipin then allegedly poured a flammable liquid on Nikki and set her ablaze.

Disturbing visuals recorded by Kanchan capture Vipin assaulting his wife. Another clip shows Nikki, engulfed in flames, stumbling down a staircase. She was rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have arrested Vipin, while other family members remain absconding.

Family’s Anguish and Accusations

Nikki’s father revealed that his daughter rarely spoke about the abuse she suffered at her in-laws’ home. “She did not want me to worry. She tried her best to make the marriage work. But they are killers,” he said.

He also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to act swiftly. “They shoot pickpockets in the leg — and they won’t kill these murderers? This is a BJP government,” he said, alleging that Vipin was in a relationship with another woman and wanted Nikki “out of the way.”

Nikki’s mother, Sanju, was inconsolable. “The son and mother should be hanged. My daughter died in so much pain,” she cried.