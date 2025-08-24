Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Kill Them In Encounter': Noida Dowry Death Victim's Father Demands

'Kill Them In Encounter': Noida Dowry Death Victim's Father Demands

Nikki Bhati's father demanded that the accused Vipin Bhati and his parents be killed in an encounter and their house be demolished.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The father of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who died after being set on fire allegedly by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand, has demanded strictest punishment for the accused. 

The father called for an encounter of the accused who allegedly demanded Rs 36 lakh in dowry from Nikki. He also demanded that their house be demolished as a punishment. 

Just hours after the father made the demand, Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg while attempting to flee from police custody.

“They are killers; they should be shot, their home razed,” said Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, in a tearful statement to NDTV. “My daughter worked hard, running a parlour to raise her son. They tortured her. The whole family was part of the conspiracy, and they killed her.”

Marriage, Abuse, and Murder

Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and lived with him at the Bhati family’s home in Kasna. Her sister, Kanchan, was also married into the same household — to Vipin’s brother, Rohit.

According to the FIR, lodged on Kanchan’s complaint, Nikki was attacked on Thursday evening by Vipin and his mother, Daya. When Kanchan tried to intervene, she too was beaten. Vipin then allegedly poured a flammable liquid on Nikki and set her ablaze.

Disturbing visuals recorded by Kanchan capture Vipin assaulting his wife. Another clip shows Nikki, engulfed in flames, stumbling down a staircase. She was rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have arrested Vipin, while other family members remain absconding.

Family’s Anguish and Accusations

Nikki’s father revealed that his daughter rarely spoke about the abuse she suffered at her in-laws’ home. “She did not want me to worry. She tried her best to make the marriage work. But they are killers,” he said.

He also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to act swiftly. “They shoot pickpockets in the leg — and they won’t kill these murderers? This is a BJP government,” he said, alleging that Vipin was in a relationship with another woman and wanted Nikki “out of the way.”

Nikki’s mother, Sanju, was inconsolable. “The son and mother should be hanged. My daughter died in so much pain,” she cried.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vipin Bhati Dowry Death Case Nikki Bhati
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cities
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Stayed Out Late, Spent Time With Other Women
Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget