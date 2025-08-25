Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Women's Panel Takes Cognisance Of Noida Dowry Death, Seeks Immediate Arrest Of All Accused

The NCW demanded swift action in the Nikki Bhati murder case, where she was allegedly burned alive by her husband and in-laws over dowry.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of media reports on the brutal killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Greater Noida, and demanded strict action in the matter.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said she has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, directing the immediate arrest of all accused, strict action under relevant provisions of law, and a fair and time-bound investigation into the case.

She also sought protection for the victim's family members and witnesses. The DGP has been asked to submit a detailed action taken report within three days.

Police have so far arrested Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. Vipin, who was initially taken into custody on Saturday, was later shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape police custody while being escorted to recover evidence, officials said.

According to the FIR filed at the Kasna Police Station on August 22, Nikki was brutally assaulted before being allegedly doused with a flammable substance and set on fire at her home in Sirsa village. Videos recorded by her elder sister, Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Rohit, circulated on social media, showing Nikki being dragged by her hair and later engulfed in flames.

Police said that Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi. The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita about murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment.

Nikki's family alleged she was subjected to years of harassment and escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They claimed to have already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery, but her in-laws later demanded Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dowry Death Noida Dowry Case
