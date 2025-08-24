The mother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, who her husband and in-laws killed over dowry demand of Rs 36 lakhs, was arrested by the police on Sunday. Additionally, Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati was arrested by the police earlier in the day following an encounter where he suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

In a gruesome act, the victim was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws for not meeting their demands for dowry.

The arrested accused husband has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand.

Officials confirmed that 55-year-old Dayavati was taken into custody near a private hospital by a Kasna police team. Her son, Vipin, a native of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits, had been arrested on Saturday after graphic footage of the attack went viral.

Disturbing Visuals and Fatal Outcome

The video, filmed by Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan, shows Vipin and another woman dragging Nikki by her hair and assaulting her. In another clip, the 28-year-old, badly burnt, can be seen staggering down a staircase before collapsing.

Nikki was rushed to a hospital on Thursday night but succumbed to her injuries en route to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Sister’s Allegations

Speaking to reporters, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, accused her brother-in-law and his relatives of killing Nikki over dowry demands.

“We were beaten and tortured for days. They kept asking for ₹36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, poured acid, and set her on fire in front of her child,” she said, adding that she too was assaulted when she tried to intervene.

According to Kanchan, the family wanted Nikki “out of the way” so Vipin could remarry. “They slapped me. I was injured and unconscious the entire day,” she recalled.