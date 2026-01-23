Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway

Several private schools in Noida and Ahmedabad on Friday received threat emails, prompting heightened security checks. The situation remained under control, police said.

Senior police officers, along with teams from local police stations, bomb disposal units, fire services, dog squads and BDDS personnel, were immediately deployed to the schools mentioned in the emails.

Thorough inspections were conducted at the premises of a number of institutions, while a dedicated cyber team was tasked with examining the origin and technical details of the threatening messages, according to an official Noida police statement, as reported by PTI.

"Situation is normal, and complete peace and order have been ensured at the sites. People are advised not to pay attention to rumours," the police said.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Shiv Nadar school, Bal Bharti school, and Cambridge school were among the schools in Noida that were closed on Friday following the bomb threat. Parents were alerted and asked to pick up their children as a precautionary measure, while checks were underway.



Officials said an initial assessment indicated the emails did not contain specific threats, but investigations are continuing to identify the sender and ascertain the intent behind the messages.

In western Ahmedabad, several schools received a bomb threat via email. Crime Branch Ahmedabad said that its bomb squad and Forensic Department are carrying out investigation.

Following a bomb threat, the bomb squad and dog squad teams reached Shri Vidyanagar English Medium School in Ahmedabad, where exams are ongoing. The threat emails were reportedly sent to several institutions. Teams are inspecting schools for safety.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Following a bomb threat, the dog squad and bomb squad teams reached Shri Vidyanagar English Medium School. Exams are ongoing in schools, and threat emails were reportedly sent to several institutions. Teams are inspecting schools for safety. pic.twitter.com/N48jSuHe8T — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026