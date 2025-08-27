In Krishna Nagar, Kekri city, Rajasthan, 25-year-old Satish Mali tragically ended his life on Monday morning by hanging himself on the rooftop of his home. Authorities recovered a five-page suicide note from his pocket detailing his financial and emotional struggles.

Satish wrote that he had lost over Rs 1 lakh from his family’s credit card while playing online gambling games, leaving him deeply remorseful for plunging his family into debt. He repeatedly apologized to his parents and expressed regret for his actions.

The note also highlighted personal distress related to a romantic relationship. Satish mentioned being upset after his girlfriend’s brothers scolded him and threatened him, adding to his emotional turmoil.

According to his brother, Surajkaran Mali, he discovered Satish hanging while filling water tanks on the rooftop. Satish was rushed to the district hospital but was declared dead. Surajkaran has filed a police report accusing two individuals, including his sister-in-law’s brother, of harassment and extortion.

In his suicide note, Satish wrote:

"Mom, Dad, you are wonderful, but may no one ever have a child like me. I leave you in debt. I tried to tell you, but couldn’t. One mistake cost me everything. I lost over ₹1 lakh playing online gambling with the credit card. Please forgive me. I love a girl, and no one should blame her. A few days ago, her brother checked her phone and saw our chats, photos, and videos. He threatened me that if anything happens again, he would kill us or I would have to end my life. After my death, please tell my friends that I’m gone."

The city police confirmed the post-mortem has been completed, and the body was handed over to family members.

Surajkaran, the deceased’s brother, alleged in his report to the police that his girlfriend’s brother, along with another youth, had been harassing and blackmailing Satish for a long time to extort money. The family claims that it was this constant pressure that drove Satish to take the extreme step. City police station in-charge Kusum Lata Meena stated that a detailed investigation is underway and the accused will be questioned. At present, the incident has cast a pall of grief over the family and the neighborhood.