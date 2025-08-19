No Flood-Like Situation In Delhi, Says CM Rekha Gupta As Yamuna Water Level Rises

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that there is no flood-like situation in the city and that Yamuna water level will recede in a couple of days. Gupta inspected the low-lying areas around Yamuna Bazar, where water has entered homes. She waded her way through flooded streets and spoke to residents.

"We requested them to shift to schools, where relief camps were set up and arrangements were made for food and medical relief. They said there is no electricity. So, we have made arrangements for floodlights powered by solar energy, so that there are no issues at night," Gupta told reporters. The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, just short of the 206-metre 'evacuation' level, at 8 am on Tuesday.

It had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the 'danger' mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.

"The water is flowing ahead and not stagnating. The water level has risen but it will recede in a day or two. There is no flood-like situation in the national capital," Gupta said.

After the Yamuna water level breached the danger mark on Monday, Gupta had assured that the national capital will not experience widespread flooding, that it was in a safe zone and any inundation will be restricted to the floodplains.

