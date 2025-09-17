Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNitish Kumar Transfers Rs 802 Crore To 16.4 Lakh Construction Workers On Vishwakarma Puja

Nitish Kumar Transfers Rs 802 Crore To 16.4 Lakh Construction Workers On Vishwakarma Puja

The announcement was made on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, which Kumar described as a “happy coincidence” since it also marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:36 AM (IST)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced the transfer of Rs 802.46 crore into the bank accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under the state’s Annual Clothing Assistance Scheme.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, which Kumar described as a "happy coincidence" since it also marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

“It is the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect of the universe, and also the birthday of PM Narendra Modi jee, who has been tirelessly working for the nation. Today, funds are being transferred to the accounts of workers under the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board,” Kumar posted on X.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna’ web portal as part of the day’s initiatives.

Kumar said the government has consistently worked to uplift people from the “lowest rungs of society” and highlighted the “invaluable contribution” of workers in Bihar’s development.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year, and the announcement is seen as part of a series of welfare measures aimed at strengthening the government’s outreach to workers and marginalised communities.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
