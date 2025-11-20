13 Cows, 10 Calves, Rs 21k Cash: What Is Nitish Kumar's Net Worth? 

Nitish Kumar is going to become the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time. Despite being at the helm of power for nearly two decades, he owns very limited personal assets. Before becoming Chief Minister, he served multiple terms as MLA, MP, and even as a Union Minister.

Annual Disclosure Of Assets

Nitish Kumar makes his asset details public every year. According to the information uploaded on the Bihar government’s website on December 31, his total movable and immovable assets amount to roughly Rs 1.65 crore. This disclosure is made under the rule that requires the Chief Minister and all ministers in Bihar to declare their assets and liabilities on the last day of every year, a rule introduced by Nitish Kumar’s own government.

Nitish Kumar Net Worth

Nitish Kumar owns 13 cows and 10 calves. He also has a Ford EcoSport car. In terms of cash, he has Rs 21,052, while approximately Rs 60,811.56 is deposited across various bank accounts. His total movable assets are valued at around Rs 16,97,741.56.

Flat in Delhi, land in Bihar

The most significant part of his immovable assets is a flat in Dwarka, Delhi. The 1,000-square-feet flat was purchased in 2004. Apart from this property, his total immovable assets are valued at around Rs 1.48 crore. In 2023, his total assets were valued at Rs 1.64 crore, showing a slight increase this year.

Interestingly, several ministers in the cabinet own more assets than the Chief Minister himself. This information is available on the Cabinet Secretariat Department’s website.