Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNitish Kumar Drives To Patna Hotel To Meet Amit Shah

Nitish Kumar Drives To Patna Hotel To Meet Amit Shah

Elections are likely to be announced in the state in a few weeks from now, and Kumar, the longest-serving CM of the state, is aiming at a fifth consecutive term in office.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday sprung a surprise when he drove down to a Patna hotel to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the state for fine-tuning the BJP's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

Photographs of the JD(U) supremo offering a bouquet of flowers to Shah, a former BJP president, were shared by the two leaders on their respective X handles.

Sources in both parties refused to say anything on record, though, speaking on condition of anonymity, they said it was "a courtesy call".

They, however, noted with satisfaction that the gesture from 75-year-old Kumar would put paid to speculations, in a section of the media, over his "refusal" to meet Union minister and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, who was in the city last week.

Elections are likely to be announced in the state in a few weeks from now, and Kumar, the longest-serving CM of the state, is aiming at a fifth consecutive term in office.

Kumar's meeting with Shah, arguably the second most powerful man in the BJP and still considered the party's principal strategist, came barely three days after the JD(U) president had assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Purnea district, that he was back in the NDA for good, blaming his past dalliances with the Congress-RJD combine on advice of JD(U) colleagues.

Meanwhile, shortly after the tete-o-tete with the alliance partner, Shah left for Dehri-on-Sone to hold talks with party workers and leaders of 10 districts of the Magadh-Shahabad region, where the performance of the NDA was below par in the 2020 assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections last year.

Shah was expected to wind up the tour with a visit to Begusarai, the Lok Sabha constituency of Union minister Giriraj Singh, for holding similar deliberations with party functionaries from Munger and Patna divisions. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amit Shah In Bihar NITISH KUMAR AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Movies
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget