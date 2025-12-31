Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As millions of Indians prepare to ring in the New Year with food orders, party supplies and last‑minute grocery deliveries, a nationwide strike call by gig and platform workers on December 31 has sparked concerns over possible disruptions. However, on the ground in Delhi, the picture appears more nuanced.

In an exclusive interaction with ABP Live, a Swiggy Instamart delivery executive operating near Mohan Garden in West Delhi said they had no information about any strike directive for New Year’s Eve, highlighting a growing gap between union calls and ground‑level awareness among delivery workers.

The strike, reportedly called by workers associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart, is expected to impact food delivery, quick commerce and e‑commerce services during one of the busiest nights of the year. So far, however, no official statement has been issued by Swiggy or Zomato confirming disruptions.

Strike Call vs Ground Reality

While worker unions have announced a coordinated digital strike, conversations with delivery executives suggest the message may not have reached everyone.

The Swiggy Instamart rider told ABP Live that operations in their area were continuing as usual. “We have not been told anything about a strike tonight,” the executive said. The rider added that they were logged in and accepting orders like on any other working day.

This contrast underlines a recurring challenge in India’s gig economy: the fragmented nature of the workforce, where many workers operate independently, without formal union membership or direct communication channels.

What the Strike Is About

According to worker groups, the strike is being undertaken to press for better pay, safer working conditions and long‑term social security benefits for gig and platform workers. The protest is expected to take the form of a “digital strike”, where workers log out of apps or switch off phones rather than gathering physically.

Sheikh Salahuddin, General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App‑based Transport Workers, said nearly two lakh workers are expected to participate.

“We will observe a digital strike in three phases: from 2 pm to 4 pm, 4 pm to 8 pm, and from 8 pm to midnight. During these hours, workers will switch off their phones or log out of delivery apps,” Salahuddin said.

Key Demands of Gig Workers

The workers’ charter of demands is wide‑ranging and reflects long‑standing grievances within the platform economy. These include:

Guaranteed earnings at least equal to the minimum wage

A transparent pay structure, with a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre for cab and delivery workers

An eight‑hour workday, with overtime pay for extended hours

Insurance coverage for accidents, illness and emergencies, along with social security benefits

Scrapping 10‑minute delivery models, which workers say encourage unsafe and rushed driving

Suspension of late‑night deliveries after 11 pm during dense winter fog, citing safety concerns

Worker groups argue that the current incentive‑driven models prioritise speed over safety, especially during winter months when visibility drops sharply across North India.

Restaurants Brace for Impact

Restaurant owners in several parts of Delhi said any disruption on New Year’s Eve could have a direct impact on revenues.

“New Year’s Eve is a night when almost every household hosts a party. If deliveries are hit, customers will face difficulties, and our business will also suffer,” said a restaurant owner, adding that nearly 30 per cent of their revenue comes from online delivery orders.

Many restaurateurs acknowledged that while disruptions would hurt business, the concerns raised by workers deserve serious attention, particularly around safety and fair compensation.

Silence From Platforms So Far

Despite the growing chatter around the strike, food delivery and e‑commerce platforms have so far remained silent. Neither Swiggy nor Zomato has issued an advisory to customers or a public response addressing the workers’ demands or the possibility of service disruption.

In previous instances, platforms have maintained that most services continue uninterrupted during such protests, citing the flexibility of their delivery networks. Whether that holds true on New Year’s Eve, traditionally one of the highest‑order‑volume nights, remains to be seen.

Appeal to the Centre

Gig and platform worker unions have also written to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking urgent government intervention. In their letter, the unions flagged what they described as the “systemic exclusion” of gig workers from core labour protections in sectors such as food delivery and app‑based transport.

The appeal comes amid ongoing debates around the proposed social security framework for gig and platform workers, which aims to provide insurance and welfare benefits but is yet to be fully implemented.

What Customers Should Expect

With millions relying on quick commerce and food delivery platforms to power their New Year’s Eve celebrations, uncertainty remains. While some workers may choose to log out in solidarity with the strike, others, like the Swiggy Instamart rider spoken to by ABP Live, appear unaware of any call to halt work.

For customers, the advice is simple: plan ahead, place orders early if possible, and be prepared for potential delays.

Related Video Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP