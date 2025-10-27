Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge

New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge

The 29-year-old government doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday, leaving a note written on her hand in Marathi. She named a police officer of sexually assaulting her and her landlord's son for harassing her.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Maharashtra doctor's suicide case continues to witness new twists each day with a series of claims and counterclaims being made by the deceased's family, accused men's relatives, and the police. In a recent twist, the doctor's cousin has alleged procedural lapses in the investigation and even suggested the possibility of “another suicide note.”

The 29-year-old government doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday, leaving a note written on her hand wherein she accused a police official of raping her and her landlord's son of harassing her.

No One To Peform Autopsy Till 6 AM

The cousin of the deceased doctor has raised concerns over the handling of her body, alleging procedural lapses following her death. She also alleged that there was no doctor to perform the autopsy till 6 AM.

"When she died, there was no one to perform her postmortem till 6 am. They brought her dead body from her residence to the hospital in our absence. All this should have happened in front of the family members," news agency ANI quoted the cousin as saying.

Another Suicide Note?

The cousin also said that they suspect that there is a possibility that another suicide note might exist, saying that the doctor documented her distress and complaints in writing. "We believe that when her dead body was taken to the hospital, she must have left behind another suicide note. She fought hard and wrote 4-page complaint letters. She cannot die with just a little note on her palm," the cousin said.

The deceased doctor's relatives have demanded that an SIT investigation be conducted in the presence of a woman officer from outside Maharashtra, alleging that the state police officers could attempt to influence the investigation.

Cousin Alleges Satara Doctor Was Under 'Political Pressure'

The cousin further claimed that the doctor had been subjected to harassment for over a year and was being pressured to manipulate official reports.

"She was under a lot of political and police pressure for the last year. Medical staff at the hospital are also involved. Everyone forced her to make wrong postmortem reports and forge fitness certificates. She was being forced to perform more and more postmortems despite other officers being present at the hospital," the cousin told ANI.

Meanwhile, Satara Police arrested Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar, in connection with the case. Bankar's family has alleged that he was named him in the doctor's suicide note out of spite for rejecting her marriage proposal.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Maharashtra MAHARASHTRA NEWS Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
Read more
