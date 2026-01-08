Nepalese Citizens Arrested On India-Nepal Border With 10 Kg Silver

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNepalese Citizens Arrested On India-Nepal Border With 10 Kg Silver

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 02:54 PM (IST)

Mahrajganj (UP): Police have arrested two Nepalese citizens from the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district with 10 kg of silver worth about Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday when a car bearing a registration plate from Nepal was stopped for checking.

During the search, two plastic packets were found in the car with small pieces of silver in them, police said.

A Customs team soon reached the spot and arrested Rakesh Rajak and Sameer Kumar Singh, both residents of Siddhart Nagar district in Nepal.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Sudhir Kumar Tyagi, said that about 10 kg of silver has been seized from the car, and action is being taken against the accused under the Customs Act.

The estimated value of the silver is around Rs 50 lakh, Tyagi said.

Police suspect that Rajak and Singh were carriers for a racket operating from somewhere else. 

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
India Nepal Border Nepalese Arrest
