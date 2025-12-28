NC MP Aga Ruhullah, PDP Leaders Put Under House Arrest Ahead of J&K Reservation Protests

National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi was among several political leaders placed under house arrest on Sunday to prevent them from joining student protests against the existing reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protests were planned against the Omar Abdullah-led government, with open merit or general category students demanding a rationalisation of the reservation policy and proportional representation in government jobs and professional course admissions based on population share.

“I have been put under house arrest. Policemen have been deployed around my residence in Budgam and the gates have been blocked,” Aga Ruhullah, the Srinagar MP, said, adding that several student activists were also detained ahead of the protests.

In a post on X, Aga’s office said police had formally informed the MP that he was barred from stepping out. “We have also received reports that students were arrested late last night and their families intimidated. All this is because they are asking for a fair chance at success through a rational reservation policy,” the statement said.

Reservation Protests In J&K

The estranged NC MP has made the reservation issue central to his politics and has been openly critical of the chief minister, accusing him of compromising the party’s core ideology. He had earlier warned of protesting against Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after the National Conference described the agitation as “misdirected,” saying the J&K Cabinet had already cleared a new reservation policy that has been pending with the LG for about a month.

Leaders from the People’s Democratic Party were also placed under house detention. Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said she was confined to her residence in Srinagar. “The insecurity and paranoia of the security agencies know no bounds,” she wrote on X.

PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra, who had announced he would join the protests led by Aga Ruhullah, said he too was placed under house arrest. Party leaders shared images of a police vehicle stationed outside his residence.

Before announcing the sit-in, Aga Ruhullah had urged the government to initiate meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to ensure an equitable resolution of the reservation issue in Jammu and Kashmir was vital for any political party.