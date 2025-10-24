2 Cousins, Heading To Murthal For Dinner, Burnt To Death As SUV Collides With Truck

Two young cousins were burnt to death after their Toyota Fortuner SUV collided with a truck and caught fire in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area in the early hours of Thursday.

The crash occurred around 3 am, when the speeding SUV rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. According to NDTV, quoting Delhi Police sources, the impact was so powerful that the Fortuner’s bonnet got wedged under the truck and was dragged for nearly 400–500 metres before it burst into flames.

Both occupants, Henry (20), a resident of Meera Bagh, and Dipanshu Chandela (21) from Paschim Vihar, were trapped inside the vehicle as the fire engulfed it. Their charred bodies were later identified by their families.

A family member told NDTV that the cousins had left home around 2:30 a.m. to have dinner at Murthal, a popular late-night food destination near Delhi.

Police said they received a distress call about the accident at 3:10 a.m., following which a team from Rani Bagh Police Station and fire tenders were rushed to the scene. By the time the blaze was brought under control, both victims had succumbed to the fire. Their bodies were later sent for post-mortem and handed over to their families.

The truck driver, who has been detained, told police that he was travelling from Mundka to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar when the Fortuner rammed into his vehicle from behind.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether speeding or negligence led to the crash. Police are also awaiting a mechanical inspection report of both vehicles to confirm the cause of the accident.

Henry, who was pursuing a BBA degree in Pune, belonged to a family engaged in mobile tower installation work. Tragedy had struck his family earlier as well, they had lost his elder brother at a similar age.

Dipanshu, also a BBA student at a college in Rohini, was the son of a local property dealer and is survived by his parents and a sister.