Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities2 Cousins, Heading To Murthal For Dinner, Burnt To Death As SUV Collides With Truck

2 Cousins, Heading To Murthal For Dinner, Burnt To Death As SUV Collides With Truck

The impact caused the SUV to be dragged and catch fire, trapping them inside. Police are investigating the cause, including potential speeding or negligence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two young cousins were burnt to death after their Toyota Fortuner SUV collided with a truck and caught fire in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area in the early hours of Thursday.

The crash occurred around 3 am, when the speeding SUV rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. According to NDTV, quoting Delhi Police sources, the impact was so powerful that the Fortuner’s bonnet got wedged under the truck and was dragged for nearly 400–500 metres before it burst into flames.

Both occupants, Henry (20), a resident of Meera Bagh, and Dipanshu Chandela (21) from Paschim Vihar, were trapped inside the vehicle as the fire engulfed it. Their charred bodies were later identified by their families.

A family member told NDTV that the cousins had left home around 2:30 a.m. to have dinner at Murthal, a popular late-night food destination near Delhi.

Police said they received a distress call about the accident at 3:10 a.m., following which a team from Rani Bagh Police Station and fire tenders were rushed to the scene. By the time the blaze was brought under control, both victims had succumbed to the fire. Their bodies were later sent for post-mortem and handed over to their families.

The truck driver, who has been detained, told police that he was travelling from Mundka to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar when the Fortuner rammed into his vehicle from behind.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether speeding or negligence led to the crash. Police are also awaiting a mechanical inspection report of both vehicles to confirm the cause of the accident.

Henry, who was pursuing a BBA degree in Pune, belonged to a family engaged in mobile tower installation work. Tragedy had struck his family earlier as well, they had lost his elder brother at a similar age.

Dipanshu, also a BBA student at a college in Rohini, was the son of a local property dealer and is survived by his parents and a sister.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Murthal Car Accident Accident News DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget