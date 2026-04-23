Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKashmiri Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested In Rs 63 Lakh Mumbai Sextortion Case

Kashmiri Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested In Rs 63 Lakh Mumbai Sextortion Case

The accused allegedly lured a 28-year-old businessman through online chats and later blackmailed him by threatening to leak private conversations.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman cricketer arrested over sextortion, extorted lakhs.
  • She met victim online, then threatened chat leaks.
  • Complainant transferred ₹63 lakh under duress.
  • Cricketer, brother, and associate apprehended by police.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a woman cricketer linked to the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League, along with her brother, in a sextortion and extortion case involving lakhs of rupees. The duo was apprehended from a hotel in New Delhi, while their associate was arrested in Srinagar.

The accused have been identified as Farkhanda Khan (30), her brother Bazil Khan (27), and their associate Uddin Imtiaz Wani (22). According to officials, the case was registered following a complaint by a 28-year-old businessman from Colaba.

Online Contact Turns Into Alleged Sextortion Trap

Police said the complainant met Farkhanda Khan in 2024 while living in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Their interaction reportedly began over mobile chats, which gradually became more personal. Investigators allege that the accused initiated explicit conversations before introducing the complainant to her associate and brother.

Soon after, Khan allegedly demanded money citing financial distress. When the complainant refused, she is said to have threatened to leak private chats.

₹63 Lakh Transferred Under Pressure, Say Police

Under alleged pressure, the complainant transferred ₹23.61 lakh to Khan’s bank account through 32 transactions between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026.

Police said a significant portion of this amount was later routed to Wani’s account, while some funds were also transferred to the account of Khan’s father, Abdul Aziz Khan.

The investigation further revealed that in January 2026, the accused allegedly escalated threats by claiming they possessed screenshots of the chats and warning the complainant of legal consequences. Fearing action, he transferred an additional ₹40 lakh.

Officials said the first transaction in the case dates back to April 2024, when ₹20,000 was sent.

Arrests Made, Probe Underway

Farkhanda Khan is a resident of Ankur Vihar in Delhi-NCR, while Wani hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Khalapur and Bazil Khan from Noorkhaw village.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Related Video

Election Watch: Bengal & Tamil Nadu Voting Hits 2 Hours, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Stalin Vote Now Live

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with the sextortion case?

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a woman cricketer, Farkhanda Khan, her brother Bazil Khan, and their associate Uddin Imtiaz Wani.

What was the alleged method used in the sextortion scheme?

The accused allegedly initiated explicit conversations online, then used threats of leaking private chats to extort money from the victim.

How much money was extorted from the complainant?

The complainant allegedly transferred a total of ₹63 lakh under pressure through multiple transactions.

Where were the arrests made?

Farkhanda Khan and her brother were arrested in a New Delhi hotel, while their associate was apprehended in Srinagar.

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Extortion Mumbai News Cricketer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kashmiri Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested In Rs 63 Lakh Mumbai Sextortion Case
Kashmiri Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested In Rs 63 Lakh Mumbai Sextortion Case
Cities
No Deliveries Between 12 And 3 pm? Delhi Gig Workers Urge Govt Action As Heatwave Intensifies
No Deliveries Between 12 And 3 pm? Delhi Gig Workers Urge Govt Action As Heatwave Intensifies
Cities
11 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision In UP's Mirzapur, Brake Failure Suspected
11 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision In UP's Mirzapur, Brake Failure Suspected
Cities
7 Killed, Over 15 Injured In Gujarat Crash: Driver Negligence Suspected
7 Killed, Over 15 Injured In Gujarat Crash: Driver Negligence Suspected
Advertisement

Videos

Election Watch: Bengal & Tamil Nadu Voting Hits 2 Hours, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Stalin Vote Now Live
Election Alert: Sutli Bomb Attack in Murshidabad During Bengal Phase 1 Polling Injures Many
Election Watch: Actor Vijay Votes in Tamil Nadu Political Debut, Sparks Major Election Buzz Now Live.
Election Update: Women, Jobs and Security Dominate Voter Mood in Bengal Polling Across Booths Now Live
Update: Voting Across Bengal and Tamil Nadu Fuels Uncertainty Over Next Chief Ministers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget