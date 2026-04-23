Kashmiri Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested In Rs 63 Lakh Mumbai Sextortion Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman cricketer arrested over sextortion, extorted lakhs.

She met victim online, then threatened chat leaks.

Complainant transferred ₹63 lakh under duress.

Cricketer, brother, and associate apprehended by police.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a woman cricketer linked to the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League, along with her brother, in a sextortion and extortion case involving lakhs of rupees. The duo was apprehended from a hotel in New Delhi, while their associate was arrested in Srinagar.

The accused have been identified as Farkhanda Khan (30), her brother Bazil Khan (27), and their associate Uddin Imtiaz Wani (22). According to officials, the case was registered following a complaint by a 28-year-old businessman from Colaba.

Online Contact Turns Into Alleged Sextortion Trap

Police said the complainant met Farkhanda Khan in 2024 while living in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Their interaction reportedly began over mobile chats, which gradually became more personal. Investigators allege that the accused initiated explicit conversations before introducing the complainant to her associate and brother.

Soon after, Khan allegedly demanded money citing financial distress. When the complainant refused, she is said to have threatened to leak private chats.

₹63 Lakh Transferred Under Pressure, Say Police

Under alleged pressure, the complainant transferred ₹23.61 lakh to Khan’s bank account through 32 transactions between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026.

Police said a significant portion of this amount was later routed to Wani’s account, while some funds were also transferred to the account of Khan’s father, Abdul Aziz Khan.

The investigation further revealed that in January 2026, the accused allegedly escalated threats by claiming they possessed screenshots of the chats and warning the complainant of legal consequences. Fearing action, he transferred an additional ₹40 lakh.

Officials said the first transaction in the case dates back to April 2024, when ₹20,000 was sent.

Arrests Made, Probe Underway

Farkhanda Khan is a resident of Ankur Vihar in Delhi-NCR, while Wani hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Khalapur and Bazil Khan from Noorkhaw village.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.