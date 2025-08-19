Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain In Mumbai Forces All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home As BMC Declares Holiday

Due to incessant rainfall and a red alert from the IMD, the BMC declared a holiday for Mumbai schools, colleges, and private offices (excluding essential services) on August 19.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
The (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC has declared a holiday on Tuesday, August 19, for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services. The decision comes after incessant rainfall flooded several areas of Mumbai.

The BMC has also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs. On Monday, too, schools and colleges had to be shut due to the heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area (Mumbai city and suburbs) on Tuesday, August 19. "Offices and other establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work," the BMC stated.

500 mm Rain In 3 Days

The IMD on Tuesday issued the red alert in Mumbai and Raigad, warning of heavy rain with winds touching 65 kmph, for the second day in a row.

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs. The move comes as a precaution, with officials urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Mumbai has been drenched since early Monday, recording more than 500 mm of rainfall in just 84 hours. The relentless showers have left large parts of the city waterlogged, paralysing daily life. Areas like Chembur, Dadar, Hindmata, Andheri, and King’s Circle have seen roads submerged, traffic crawling, and public transport facing repeated delays.

For many residents, the scenes are all too familiar — commuters stranded, homes at risk of flooding, and questions resurfacing over the city’s ability to handle extreme rainfall.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Mumbai Rain Mumbai Floods Mumbai Weather News Mumbai Waterlogging
