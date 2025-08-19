The (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC has declared a holiday on Tuesday, August 19, for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services. The decision comes after incessant rainfall flooded several areas of Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai.



Visuals from the Eastern Express Highway Area

The BMC has also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs. On Monday, too, schools and colleges had to be shut due to the heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area (Mumbai city and suburbs) on Tuesday, August 19. "Offices and other establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work," the BMC stated.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging can be seen in various parts of Mumbai as heavy rain lashes the city.



Visuals from Bandra Khar Link Road

500 mm Rain In 3 Days

The IMD on Tuesday issued the red alert in Mumbai and Raigad, warning of heavy rain with winds touching 65 kmph, for the second day in a row.

Mumbai has been drenched since early Monday, recording more than 500 mm of rainfall in just 84 hours. The relentless showers have left large parts of the city waterlogged, paralysing daily life. Areas like Chembur, Dadar, Hindmata, Andheri, and King’s Circle have seen roads submerged, traffic crawling, and public transport facing repeated delays.

For many residents, the scenes are all too familiar — commuters stranded, homes at risk of flooding, and questions resurfacing over the city’s ability to handle extreme rainfall.