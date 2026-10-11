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English NewsCitiesMumbai Protest: Somaiya Flags Actor Imran Khan's Citizenship, Seeks Action Against Him

Mumbai Protest: Somaiya Flags Actor Imran Khan's Citizenship, Seeks Action Against Him

In his letter to Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya asked whether Khan was legally permitted to take part in the agitation.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

Mumbai: Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has urged Mumbai police to act against actor Imran Khan for joining a protest here in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a “foreign citizen,” and sought clarity on whether he can participate in such agitations.

In a post on X, Somaiya also said that the actor should be deported immediately.

Khan was among the protesters detained by the police at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday.

In his letter to Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya asked whether Khan was legally permitted to take part in the agitation.

The BJP leader claimed Khan was a "foreign citizen" and asked if he had obtained permission to participate in the protest.

He appealed to the Mumbai police to investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

Khan was unavailable for comments on the matter.

The actor had posted on a social media platform from a police van, "Apparently, I am going for a drive."

A video later surfaced, which showed Khan responding to a reporter's query, while he was being forced into the police vehicle, about his participation in the protest. "I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation," he said.

Khan was also seen asking the police, "What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"

An unprecedented security clampdown and the detention of over 7,000 protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijit Dipke, four former chief ministers and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, helped the government thwart a planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kirit Somaiya CJP Mumbai Protest Imran Khan Cockroach Janta Party
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