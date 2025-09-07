Mumbai: One Dead, 5 Injured Due To Electrocution During Ganesh Idol Immersion

One 36-year-old man died while five others were hospitalised due to electrocution during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident took place around 10.45 am on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, when a dangling electric wire accidentally touched the Ganpati idol. Six devotees standing close to it received electric shocks, according to information from local police.

The injured were rushed by locals to nearby private hospitals, while one person was taken to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital. Doctors declared Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) brought dead.

The remaining five, Subhanshu Kamat (20), Tushar Gupta (20), Dharmaraj Gupta (49), Karan Kanojia (14), and Anush Gupta (6), were admitted to Paramount Hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.