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English NewsCitiesMumbai Braces For Heavy Rain, High Tide As IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain, High Tide As IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai has witnessed intermittent rainfall since Saturday. IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till July 22.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD issued Orange Alert for Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane.
  • High tides on Tuesday raise Mumbai waterlogging concerns.
  • Rain continues statewide; BMC advises boiling drinking water.

The monsoon has intensified once again in Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for several parts of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and the ghat areas of Pune for Monday (July 21).

Mumbai has been placed under a double alert for heavy rainfall and high tide, with the weather department forecasting heavy to very heavy showers in the city. Authorities have also warned of high waves along the coast.

The city has witnessed intermittent rainfall since Saturday, but the intensity is expected to increase from Tuesday. The orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will remain in effect till July 22.

High Tide Raises Waterlogging Concerns

A high tide of 3.42 metres is expected in Mumbai at 4:57 am on Tuesday, followed by another high tide of 3.74 metres at 4:43 pm, which will be the highest of the day.

Officials have warned that a combination of heavy rainfall and high tide could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions and possible impact on suburban train services.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and disaster management agencies have been directed to remain alert. Citizens have been advised to avoid visiting coastal areas unnecessarily and follow weather advisories.

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Rain To Continue Across Maharashtra

Weather experts have predicted that the current spell of rain will continue through the week, though the intensity is expected to remain lower than the heavy rainfall witnessed during the first week of July.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the ghat areas of Pune district, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for parts of Satara. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kolhapur, while Sangli and Solapur are likely to receive light to moderate showers.

BMC Issues Drinking Water Advisory

Meanwhile, the BMC has advised Mumbai residents to boil drinking water before consumption after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the city's reservoirs led to soil and silt entering water sources.

The civic body said necessary steps are being taken to purify drinking water but urged citizens to filter and boil water as a precautionary measure.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather alert status for Mumbai?

Mumbai is under a double alert for heavy rainfall and high tide. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, which remains in effect until July 22.

Why are there concerns about waterlogging in Mumbai?

Officials warn that a combination of heavy rainfall and high tide could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas on Tuesday. This may cause traffic disruptions and affect suburban train services.

What advisory has the BMC issued regarding drinking water in Mumbai?

The BMC has advised Mumbai residents to boil drinking water before consumption. This is a precautionary measure due to soil and silt entering water sources from heavy rainfall in reservoir catchment areas.

Which other parts of Maharashtra are under weather alerts?

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the ghat areas of Pune district and a Yellow Alert for parts of Satara. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Kolhapur, while Sangli and Solapur will likely receive light to moderate showers.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Monsoon IMD Mumbai News MUMBAI
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