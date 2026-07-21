Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj 'Attacked' By Delhi Police During Jantar Mantar Protest, Claims CJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP accused Delhi Police of excessive force during Monday's march.

Actors Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Gitanjali were allegedly assaulted.

Gitanjali was reportedly dragged from truck by her hair.

CJP demands Minister Pradhan's resignation, vows continued protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the pressure group spearheading the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, on Tuesday accused Delhi Police of using excessive force during its 'Sansad Chalo' march a day earlier. The organisation claimed that several protesters, including prominent public figures, were assaulted during the demonstration.

Among those allegedly targeted were actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali, and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who the group said were inside a truck that was "brutally attacked" by police.

In a post on X, the CJP's official handle said, "CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, Gitanjali ji (Sonam sir's wife), actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were all in this truck which the Police brutally attacked. They dragged one protester who was helping to navigate and chased him to beat him up. The Police thought we will get scared - but they are wrong! Ladenge jeetenge!"

ALSO READ | ‘Jo Hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea’: Diljit Dosanjh Speaks Out On CJP Protest, Urges Authorities To Hear Students’ Demands

CJP Alleges Gitanjali Was Dragged From Truck

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Gitanjali, wife of educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, was dragged out of the vehicle by her hair during the police action.

Describing Monday's protest, Ranka claimed, "It was just the Police who used lathis. Our youths were beaten up, their heads cracked open, they were dragged on streets. Sonam sir's wife Gitanjali ma'am's hair was pulled in order to drag her out of truck... Ribs of one of our volunteers was shattered."

He further alleged that the group had never witnessed such levels of force before, adding, "Delhi Police crossed all limits yesterday. Clearly, they were given instructions to beat up people."

ALSO READ | NEET Aspirants Thrash BJP Workers Amid CJP's Protest, Video Goes Viral

'Won't Move Until Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns'

Ranka said the alleged police action would only strengthen the protest, claiming that more people would join the agitation in Delhi in the coming days.

"We will not move from here until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said, reiterating the group's demand for the Union education minister to step down.

The CJP spokesperson also expressed disappointment over Monday's meeting with government representatives, claiming it failed to produce any outcome. "We did not receive any response. Five hours were wasted. If the Government wants to talk to us, they will now have to come here," Ranka said.