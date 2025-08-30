Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maratha Quota Protestor Dies Of Heart Attack During Mumbai Protest

Vijaykumar Ghogre, a 32-year-old Maratha quota protester from Latur, died of a heart attack in Mumbai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old Maratha quota protester died of a heart attack here on Saturday, police said.

Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogre, resident of Takalgaon in Maharashtra's Latur district, died at the government-run J J Hospital, an official said.

Ghogre had come to Mumbai with a group of 40 men in two tempos to participate in the quota agitation at Azad Maidan, he said.

While roaming in Pydhonie area in the afternoon, he complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Since Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange started his hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday, 15 protestors have been referred to J J Hospital for various medical reasons, the police official said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
