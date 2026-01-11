Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBombay HC Official Assaulted During Land Possession In Navi Mumbai; Father-Son Booked

Bombay HC Official Assaulted During Land Possession In Navi Mumbai; Father-Son Booked

The Bhagats, owners of the plot, obstructed Hargule and CIDCO surveyors, with Vishwas attempting to strike him with a shovel. A police case has been registered against the duo, but no arrests have been made yet.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A Bombay High Court representative was assaulted and threatened during a land possession procedure in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, following which a father-son duo was booked, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on January 9 in sector 47, the Kamothe police station official said.

"When Bombay High Court clerk Pawan Donuji Hargule (31) went to the site to take formal possession and start fencing works along with CIDCO surveyors as per a court order of December 19, Yogesh Bhagat (25) and his father Vishwas Bhagat (55), owners of the plot, assaulted and threatened him. Yogesh stopped him from recording the proceedings while Vishwas tried to hit him with a shovel," the official said.

Based on Hargule's complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Yogesh and Vishwas for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from duty and other offences, Kamothe police station inspector Vimal Bidavw said.

No one has been arrested so far, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Navi Mumbai News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
Technology
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
Cities
Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
World
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget