Bombay HC Official Assaulted During Land Possession In Navi Mumbai; Father-Son Booked

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A Bombay High Court representative was assaulted and threatened during a land possession procedure in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, following which a father-son duo was booked, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on January 9 in sector 47, the Kamothe police station official said.

"When Bombay High Court clerk Pawan Donuji Hargule (31) went to the site to take formal possession and start fencing works along with CIDCO surveyors as per a court order of December 19, Yogesh Bhagat (25) and his father Vishwas Bhagat (55), owners of the plot, assaulted and threatened him. Yogesh stopped him from recording the proceedings while Vishwas tried to hit him with a shovel," the official said.

Based on Hargule's complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Yogesh and Vishwas for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from duty and other offences, Kamothe police station inspector Vimal Bidavw said.

No one has been arrested so far, the official added.

