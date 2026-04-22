Mumbai Resident Doctors Announce Phased Protest Over DA Arrears, OPD Services May Be Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Resident doctors in Mumbai protest lack of dearness allowance arrears.

DA revisions totaling 31% approved but not implemented.

Protest to include black ribbons, then mass leave.

Civic body cites procedural delay, signatory on leave.

Resident doctors in Mumbai’s civic hospitals have announced a phased protest starting Wednesday after talks with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over revised dearness allowance (DA) and pending arrears failed to yield a resolution.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC-MARD) said the agitation follows multiple rounds of discussions that ended without progress, despite DA revisions being approved on three occasions but not implemented in salaries.

DA Revisions Cleared, Not Reflected in Pay

Dearness allowance, a cost-of-living adjustment to offset inflation, is revised periodically. However, doctors allege that although there has been a cumulative 31 per cent increase in DA, the revised figures have not been incorporated into their pay.

According to the association, first-year resident doctors currently receive DA of ₹43,857, which should rise to ₹47,000 after the latest revision. Second- and third-year residents, who now receive ₹44,522 and ₹45,186 respectively, are also due similar increases. The total revision translates to an estimated ₹3,000 per doctor, with arrears nearing ₹50,000, reported Hindustan Times.

The revisions include a 12 per cent hike effective July 1, 2024, an 11 per cent increase from January 1, 2025, and a further 8% from July 1, 2025, none of which have been implemented so far, the association said.

Protest to Escalate in Phases

Announcing the protest, BMC-MARD General Secretary Dr Amar Agame said doctors will begin by wearing black ribbons from Wednesday. From Friday, those posted in outpatient departments (OPDs) will go on mass leave if the issue remains unresolved.

Currently, monthly salaries stand at ₹81,000 for first-year residents, ₹82,000 for second-year residents and ₹83,000 for third-year residents.

Civic Body Cites Procedural Delay

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade had earlier requested doctors to defer their agitation until April 17, but with no breakthrough, the association has decided to proceed.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of the civic-run Nair Hospital and director of medical education and major hospitals at the BMC, attributed the delay to procedural reasons. He said the absence of an authorised signatory, currently on leave, has stalled the process.

“We have asked the doctors to wait until the official returns, but they have chosen to go ahead with the protest,” Mohite said.

Healthcare Services May Be Affected

With the protest set to escalate, essential healthcare services, particularly OPDs, could be disrupted if the standoff continues. The situation places additional pressure on the city’s public health system unless a swift resolution is reached.