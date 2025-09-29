Mumbai Braces For Light To Moderate Showers; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rains on Monday morning, a day after heavy showers lashed the city.

Some of the suburbs received nearly 100 mm of rain over the last 24 hours, civic officials said.

Local train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were running normally with some delay, and there was no diversion of bus routes of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, they said.

The weather bureau has sounded an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and suburbs, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Most parts of the city witnessed light or moderate showers in the morning.

The rain intensity was significantly lower compared to the previous morning, when heavy rains lashed Mumbai, the officials said.

In the weather forecast issued at 8 am on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "cloudy sky with heavy rainfall" in the city and suburbs. It also forecast the possibility of "very heavy rainfall" at isolated places, they said.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded 74.85 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 77.89 mm and 99.44 mm of rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 3.01 metres at 3.27 pm, and a low tide of 1.58 metres at 9.36 pm, as per the official.

On Sunday, heavy showers lashed the metropolis, with many parts of the city recording more than 100 mm of rainfall.

