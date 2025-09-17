Mumbai, Sept 17 (PTI) The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park here was defaced with oil paint, leading to the arrest of a man on Wednesday evening who was identified through CCTV cameras.

The accused has been identified as Upendra Pawaskar, an official said, adding that the suspect is being interrogated.

The incident came to light when an onlooker spotted red oil paint on the bust and the pedestal around 6.30 am. As the news spread, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) rushed to the spot and cleaned the premises. The police were subsequently informed, an official said.

Eight teams were formed to identify the perpetrators, the official said, adding that police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the Shivaji Park area.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under section 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class of persons) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Shivaji Park police station.

As emotions ran high among workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, Uddhav and his cousin Raj Thackeray visited the site separately earlier in the day.

Condemning the defacement, Uddhav said creating unrest in Maharashtra seems to be the motive.

This could be done by someone who is shy to take the name of their parents, he said, and appealed to the party workers to exercise restraint.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the incident.

"Police will trace anti-social elements involved (in the desecration) and take action. There is no need to give political colour to the incident," said Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the culprits won't be spared and strict action will be initiated.

"I have spoken to the police commissioner. Even the CM is looking into it," Shinde said.

Shiv Sena leader and MoS for Home, Yogesh Kadam, stated the desecration of the statue was an emotional issue for Shiv Sainiks.

State minister Shamburaj Desai, who also belongs to Shiv Sena, said 'Maasaheb' is a matter of faith for Shiv Sainiks.

Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai alleged the incident reflects the failure of the state government.

Local Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant hinted that the incident was politically motivated.

This incident occurred after Sena (UBT) staged a 'sindoor' protest to oppose the India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup on September 14. It happened after their rally, he said, without naming anyone.

