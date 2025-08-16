Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Mumbai Airport, Probe On

IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Mumbai Airport, Probe On

The aircraft subsequently landed safely after another attempt. It will undergo thorough inspections, repairs, and regulatory approvals before returning to service.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
An IndiGo aircraft suffered a tail strike on Saturday while attempting to land at Mumbai airport, said the airline in a statement. 

The Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable conditions, the airline said.

"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai," the statement read. 

"Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely. Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations," it added. 

 

Mumbai News IndiGo
