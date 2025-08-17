Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Multiple Flash Floods Hit Himachal As Heavy Rain Continues To Batter Mandi, Kullu; Chandigarh–Manali NH Blocked

Multiple Flash Floods Hit Himachal As Heavy Rain Continues To Batter Mandi, Kullu; Chandigarh–Manali NH Blocked

Flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh blocked 374 roads, including the Mandi–Kullu highway, leaving key districts cut off as heavy rains continue to batter the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Heavy rains unleashed multiple flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Sunday, bringing traffic to a standstill along the busy Chandigarh–Manali National Highway. The floods struck Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain, leaving large portions of the Mandi–Kullu stretch inaccessible.

“There has been no report of human loss in the incidents,” confirmed Sachin Hiremath, ASP Mandi.

Roads, Power Lines, and Water Supply Disrupted

The relentless downpour has battered the hill state, snapping road connectivity, damaging infrastructure, and leaving thousands affected. Data from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) shows that 374 roads remain blocked, alongside 524 power transformers and 145 water supply schemes thrown out of service.

Some of the worst-hit regions include Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur, where landslides and flash floods continue to wreak havoc. Major national highways, including NH-305 and NH-05, are among those shut due to blockages.

Rising Death Toll This Monsoon

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, Himachal has recorded a grim toll of 257 lives lost. Of these, 133 deaths were caused by landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 124 people died in road accidents linked to heavy rains and slippery terrain.

Mandi remains the worst-affected district, with 203 roads blocked and nearly 458 transformers damaged. In Kullu, 79 roads are closed, including NH-305 near Jhed (Khanag), where a massive landslide buried large stretches of road.

Relief and Restoration Efforts

Officials said restoration work is underway but warned that progress is slow due to continuous rainfall and fresh landslides. Water supply has also been hit in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, while Kinnaur reported blockages on six roads, including NH-05. In Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, flash floods and power line faults led to further outages.

Authorities Warn of More Trouble Ahead

Authorities have sounded an alert, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through landslide-prone stretches. Forecasts suggest intermittent rainfall in the coming days, which could further aggravate the already fragile situation.

Meanwhile, visuals from the affected areas show torrents of muddy water surging through villages, damaged houses caked in sludge, and residents scrambling for safety. In Rampur’s Ganvi Khad, flash floods wreaked havoc overnight, with several homes suffering damage.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Himachal Landslides Himachal Rains 2025 Mandi Kullu Highway Blocked NH-305 Closed NH-05 Landslide
