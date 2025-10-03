Blue Drum Horror Returns As MP Man Drowns Woman To Death Over Relationship Dispute

In a chilling repeat of the infamous “blue drum murders” that shocked the country earlier this year, police in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh have recovered the decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman stuffed inside a blue plastic drum at a house in Vaishali Avenue Colony.

The victim, identified as Lakshita Chaudhary, was reportedly killed by her friend, 35-year-old Monu alias Manoj Chauhan, who later surrendered to police.

Victim Missing for Three Days

Lakshita had been missing since Monday after she told her family she was leaving for college but never returned. Concerned relatives lodged a missing complaint with the police when she failed to come home.

Meanwhile, residents of Vaishali Avenue Colony grew alarmed after a strong stench began spreading from Monu’s house. When police entered the property, they discovered Lakshita’s body near a blue drum, covered with a bedsheet.

Murder Over Relationship Dispute

During interrogation, Monu allegedly confessed that he was in love with Lakshita but killed her in a fit of rage after learning she was involved with another man. Police said he tied her hands and legs, drowned her in a drum filled with water, and left the body inside his house before fleeing.

The victim’s father, devastated by the crime, demanded the harshest punishment. “Anyone’s daughter can fall victim to such a crime. I hope the accused is sentenced to death,” he told reporters.

The body has been sent to Indore for postmortem, while Monu remains in custody for questioning.

A Grim Pattern of ‘Blue Drum Murders’

This is the third such shocking case linked to blue drums in recent months.

In March this year, a man was killed by his wife and her lover, who chopped up his body and buried the remains in cement-filled drums in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Later in August, another man was murdered in Alwar, Rajasthan by his wife and her partner, with his body later discovered inside a blue drum after neighbours complained of a foul smell

The Dewas case now adds to the disturbing trend, raising fears over the eerie recurrence of brutal killings tied to the same method of disposal.