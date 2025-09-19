Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MP: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As SUV Crashes Into Stationary Truck In Sidhi

MP: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As SUV Crashes Into Stationary Truck In Sidhi

The SUV hit the truck from behind, killing two occupants on the spot, while three others suffered injuries and were referred to the Rewa Medical College, where one of them died during treatment.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)

Sidhi (MP), Sep 19 (PTI) Four people were killed and two others sustained injuries after an SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm near the Bahri bypass, about 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The truck had been halted to unload equipment for a tent for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's function, which was scheduled for Friday. But Yadav has since cancelled the event, condoling the deaths.

The SUV hit the truck from behind, killing two occupants on the spot, while three others travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries and were referred to the Rewa Medical College, where one of them died during treatment, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) headquarters Aman Mishra told PTI.

A man, who was unloading equipment from the truck, died on the way to the district hospital, he said.

The deceased, Geeta Jaiswal (55), Dharmendra Jaiswal (25) and Prince Jaiswal (30) were locals, and Soheb Khan (18) was a native of Sagar district, he said.

The other victims, Ajay Jaiswal (20) and Balakrishna Prajapati (30), were undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be out of danger, the DSP said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.

CM Yadav condoled the deaths and cancelled his scheduled programme in Sidhi, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidhi Madhya Pradesh

