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English NewsCitiesMonsoon Session: Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai

Monsoon Session: Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government and the administration were on alert. Loopholes, wherever found, will be rectified, he said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Maharashtra legislative assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday in view of the forecast of heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House and appealed to people to cooperate with the administration to tackle the situation.

The IMD has issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.

The issue of rain-related deaths in the last two days was raised in the House by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and supported by Amin Patel (Congress) and Ajay Chaudhari (Shiv Sena-UBT).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government and the administration were on alert. Loopholes, wherever found, will be rectified, he said.

He asked the citizens to be alert and avoid unnecessary travel. The CM also said that alerts about a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune road were issued immediately.

Disaster management and civic administration were in the field, tackling the situation, he said, adding that winds with a speed of 70 to 90 km per hour were expected in the afternoon.

"Today is also a difficult day. Yesterday alone, there were 350 tree collapses when winds were blowing at a speed of 50 km per hour," Fadnavis said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session
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