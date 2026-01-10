Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities6 New Badminton Courts, 2 Volleyball Courts Inaugurated In Mohali By MP Raghav Chadha To Boost Youth Sports

6 New Badminton Courts, 2 Volleyball Courts Inaugurated In Mohali By MP Raghav Chadha To Boost Youth Sports

MP Raghav Chadha inaugurates 6 badminton and 2 volleyball courts in Mohali using MPLADS funds. A major step to promote youth sports, healthy habits, and community engagement.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant boost for local sports, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Raghav Chadha officially inaugurated six state-of-the-art badminton courts and two volleyball courts across Mohali today. The initiative, funded through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), aims to strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure while fostering healthy lifestyles and engagement among the district’s youth.

The newly developed facilities are strategically located in Phase-11, Sector-79, Sector-74 Industrial Area, Village Dhurali, and Village Mote Majra. This ensures that both urban and rural residents now have access to high-quality sports venues, bridging gaps in community-level infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Punjab’s Big Promise To Traders: No More Office Hopping As Kejriwal–Mann Launch People-First Market Reforms

Investing In Sports Is Investing In Youth

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Chadha highlighted the transformative power of sports in shaping young lives. “Proud to inaugurate 6 badminton courts & 2 volleyball courts in Mohali. Investing in sports is investing in our youth. Built using my MPLADS funds, this sports infrastructure means healthier habits and brighter futures. Giving our youth safe spaces to play, grow and dream. That’s what public funds are meant for,” he said.

He mentioned that accessible and well-maintained sports facilities instil discipline, encourage teamwork, promote physical fitness, and help steer young people away from negative influences such as substance abuse and social pitfalls.

More Than Concrete: Creating Safe Spaces For Growth

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)
(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

“These courts are not just structures made of concrete, they are safe spaces where our youth can play, grow, compete and dream. Public funds must be used to build opportunities, confidence, and healthier futures for the next generation,” Shri Chadha added.

The MP’s statement resonated strongly with local residents, sports enthusiasts, and youth groups, who praised the initiative for enhancing opportunities for organised sports and fostering community engagement at the grassroots level.

Community Applauds The Initiative

Residents and local athletes expressed their appreciation for the project, showing the positive impact on sports participation and youth development. For many, these new facilities offer not just a place to play, but a platform to train, socialise, and aim for excellence in sports.

Shri Chadha reiterated his commitment to continuing investments in community-level sports infrastructure, assuring residents that additional facilities would be built using MPLADS funds. His broader vision focuses on empowering youth, promoting holistic development, and nurturing a healthy, active, and confident generation in Punjab.

Creating A Brighter, Healthier Future

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)
(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

The new badminton and volleyball courts in Mohali reflect a growing recognition of the role of sports in personal and community development. By providing safe, accessible, and well-maintained spaces for physical activity, MP Raghav Chadha’s initiative serves as a model for how public funds can be channelled effectively to benefit youth and society at large.

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Frequently Asked Questions

What new sports facilities have been inaugurated in Mohali?

Six state-of-the-art badminton courts and two volleyball courts have been inaugurated across Mohali. These facilities are intended to boost local sports infrastructure.

How were the new sports courts funded?

The new sports facilities were funded through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). This initiative aims to strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure.

Where are the new sports facilities located?

The facilities are located in Phase-11, Sector-79, Sector-74 Industrial Area, Village Dhurali, and Village Mote Majra. This ensures accessibility for both urban and rural residents.

What is the main goal of this initiative?

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure, foster healthy lifestyles, and promote engagement among the district's youth. It also seeks to provide safe spaces for young people to play and grow.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha Mohali NEws Punjab News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
World
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
India
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget