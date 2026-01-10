Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a significant boost for local sports, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Raghav Chadha officially inaugurated six state-of-the-art badminton courts and two volleyball courts across Mohali today. The initiative, funded through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), aims to strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure while fostering healthy lifestyles and engagement among the district’s youth.

The newly developed facilities are strategically located in Phase-11, Sector-79, Sector-74 Industrial Area, Village Dhurali, and Village Mote Majra. This ensures that both urban and rural residents now have access to high-quality sports venues, bridging gaps in community-level infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Punjab’s Big Promise To Traders: No More Office Hopping As Kejriwal–Mann Launch People-First Market Reforms

Investing In Sports Is Investing In Youth

Proud to inaugurate 6 badminton courts & 2 volleyball courts in Mohali, Punjab. 🏸🏐

Investing in sports is investing in our youth!



Built using my MPLADS funds across Phase-11, Sec-79, Sec-74 (Ind Area), Village Dhurali & Village Mote Majra.

Sports infra for our youth (urban &… pic.twitter.com/1yIVzoNkBY — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 10, 2026

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Chadha highlighted the transformative power of sports in shaping young lives. “Proud to inaugurate 6 badminton courts & 2 volleyball courts in Mohali. Investing in sports is investing in our youth. Built using my MPLADS funds, this sports infrastructure means healthier habits and brighter futures. Giving our youth safe spaces to play, grow and dream. That’s what public funds are meant for,” he said.

He mentioned that accessible and well-maintained sports facilities instil discipline, encourage teamwork, promote physical fitness, and help steer young people away from negative influences such as substance abuse and social pitfalls.

More Than Concrete: Creating Safe Spaces For Growth

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

“These courts are not just structures made of concrete, they are safe spaces where our youth can play, grow, compete and dream. Public funds must be used to build opportunities, confidence, and healthier futures for the next generation,” Shri Chadha added.

The MP’s statement resonated strongly with local residents, sports enthusiasts, and youth groups, who praised the initiative for enhancing opportunities for organised sports and fostering community engagement at the grassroots level.

Community Applauds The Initiative

Residents and local athletes expressed their appreciation for the project, showing the positive impact on sports participation and youth development. For many, these new facilities offer not just a place to play, but a platform to train, socialise, and aim for excellence in sports.

Shri Chadha reiterated his commitment to continuing investments in community-level sports infrastructure, assuring residents that additional facilities would be built using MPLADS funds. His broader vision focuses on empowering youth, promoting holistic development, and nurturing a healthy, active, and confident generation in Punjab.

Creating A Brighter, Healthier Future

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

The new badminton and volleyball courts in Mohali reflect a growing recognition of the role of sports in personal and community development. By providing safe, accessible, and well-maintained spaces for physical activity, MP Raghav Chadha’s initiative serves as a model for how public funds can be channelled effectively to benefit youth and society at large.