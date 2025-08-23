Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MNS Workers Assault Migrant After Dispute Over Car Accident In Nashik

MNS Workers Assault Migrant After Dispute Over Car Accident In Nashik

MNS workers allegedly assaulted migrants in Nashik, Mumbai, and Nanded over not speaking Marathi, sparking outrage as police probe the violent language-linked attacks caught on video.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
A migrant man in Maharashtra’s Nashik has accused local residents and workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of assaulting him following a heated argument over a minor car accident.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Baidyanath Pandit, who was learning how to drive, accidentally brushed his car against his neighbour’s vehicle. What began as a small accident quickly escalated into a verbal spat, with both sides allegedly exchanging abuses.

According to Pandit, the situation turned violent the next day when his neighbour, accompanied by MNS workers, confronted him outside his home. A video of the confrontation shows Pandit standing at the gate of his house with his family as MNS workers question him about the argument.

One worker, speaking in Marathi, first asked Pandit whether he understood the language and told him that if he didn’t, he “should learn Marathi.” Another worker then questioned him about allegedly abusing his neighbour. When Pandit responded that the neighbour had abused him first, one of the workers suddenly slapped him in front of his family.

In a video statement later, Pandit alleged that his neighbour also assaulted his wife during the altercation. “They told us we are outsiders and threatened to kick us out,” he claimed, adding that his neighbour often quarrels with others in the area over parking issues.

Police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) and launched an investigation into the matter.

Fresh Outrage in Mumbai and Nanded Over Marathi Language Row

The Nashik assault comes amid growing outrage over similar incidents across Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, a shopkeeper was brutally assaulted for not speaking Marathi. His ordeal was filmed by the attackers themselves and circulated online. Despite the FIR being filed more than 24 hours ago, police sources confirmed on Thursday morning that statements of the seven accused, all members of the MNS, would finally be recorded at the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office. It remains unclear whether they will be taken into custody after their deposition.

Meanwhile, in Nanded, another incident of violence has come to light. An attendant at the state transport bus stand, who worked at a public toilet, was allegedly beaten by MNS workers after reportedly refusing to speak in Marathi. The dispute began when a man confronted the Hindi-speaking migrant over charging women ₹5 to use the facility. Videos of the assault have since gone viral on social media, adding to the outrage.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Thackeray Migrant Workers Nanded Viral Videos Maharashtra Police Investigation Maharashtra' Nashik FIR Filed MUMBAI Social Media Reaction Marathi Language Dispute Language-based Violence Outsider Discrimination Public Outrage
Photo Gallery

